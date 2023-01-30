LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A special shop is helping New Albany High School students make their prom dreams come true.
The "Cinderella Shop," located inside the southern Indiana school, allows students to rent dresses, suits and other accessories for a $10 fee.
Items in the shop are provided through community donations. The store is set up to look like a boutique with a waiting area and dressing rooms to give students a full shopping experience.
"They come in and they're like, this isn't what we expected. And you know, they really get excited to see how cute it is," said Beth Bowley, the bookstore manager for New Albany High School. "They love it and they feel really special, and it's really rewarding to see, you know, one of the students put on something that makes them feel good and know that it's just going to be $10 for them."
Students can rent from the store for prom, homecoming and other formal events. Within a week after the event, students return any clothes or accessories they used. The rental fees are used to cover cleaning costs.
Bowley said all donations are welcome, but in particular plus-sized dresses and suits, as well as jewelry and handbags are needed.
People can drop off donations at door one of the high school during school hours, or email Bowley at ebowley@nafcs.org to make arrangements.
Copyright 2023 Media. All Rights Reserved.