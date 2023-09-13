NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing options will be built soon in New Albany.
David Duggins, executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority, said a groundbreaking was held Tuesday at what's being called the "revitalized Beechwood neighborhood."
The barrack-style housing that had existed on the property for decades is now demolished, except for one building. Duggins said the single building still standing will be remodeled to become a leasing office and library.
The demolition has made way for an all new, $25 million mixed-income housing development. The city provided $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars for the project.
Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels. Duggins said the buildings will consist of single-family homes, duplexes and a senior-living apartment complex.
During the process of demolition and construction, Duggins said the housing authority has worked with families to help them relocate. Everyone has the opportunity to return when the project is completed, as long as their income levels still qualify.
According to Duggins, the project is coming along as scheduled. He expects the complete construction to take 18-24 months, depending on weather. The first phase of homes should be available for people to start moving into in about 15 months.
Related Stories:
- Demolition of Beechwood neighborhood in New Albany to clear way for mixed-income housing
- New Albany's Beechwood neighborhood set for $28 million redevelopment project
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.