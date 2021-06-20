LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man has a unique display to show gratitude and support for dads on Father's Day.
John Fogel Jr. decorated his home on State Street with everything dedicated to dads.
Fogel adorned his house with grilling items, newspapers, beer cans and other things intended to show appreciation to fathers who drive by.
Fogel, who decorates his home for annual holidays like Christmas, Halloween and Mother's Day, takes suggestions on his social media page.
"Someone else got on Facebook and said, 'hey, why don't you put a fishing pole up?' So I stuck a fishing pole up," Fogel said. "Then someone said, 'what about the bobby hats you put on your head that fisherman wear and stuff like that' so I get ideas from people every day."
Fogel will take down the Father's Day garb on Monday so he can begin working on Fourth of July decorations.
