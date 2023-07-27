LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver who crashed through a fence and killed a man in a Louisville cemetery confessed Thursday.
Shaali Singogo, 34, of New Albany, Indiana, took a plea deal admitting to six counts of criminal mischief and reckless homicide.
Police said he destroyed several tombstones and killed 25-year old Nolan Hovell when he crashed through a fence at Temple cemetery while speeding.
The plea deal avoids a murder conviction and comes with a recommended 10-year prison sentence for Singogo, five years for the reckless homicide and five years each to be served concurrently for the criminal mischief charges.
A judge will have the final say on Singogo's punishment in a couple months.
