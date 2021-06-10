CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is adding a new art installation to its forest Saturday.
The "Spirit Nest," created by California artist and educator Jayson Fann, is described as a "part human-sized bird nest, part treehouse."
The interactive piece is part of the forest's newly opened "Playcosystem" near the Pines Picnic area.
It's made, in part, from materials found in Bernheim and the Ohio Falls area.
Several volunteers have helped to build the 24-foot tall structure, which is set within a natural amphitheater.
"Most people are just in awe. There's just something about discovering a work of art in the natural environment that is just completely different than if you were inside a museum or a gallery," said Bernheim Arts in Nature Curator Jenny Zeller.
Zeller says they plan to use the area as an education space.
She hopes the piece will draw visitors to an area of the forest they may not have spent time in before.
A grand opening of the "Spirit Nest" will be held in partnership with the Kentucky Refugee Ministries on June 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fann will speak about his artwork and there will also be live music.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.