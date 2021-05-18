LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest will debut a new, "natural playground" for kids this weekend.
The 10-acre "Playcosystem" will offer children "the opportunity to free play in nature" with three different zones, the first of which will open Saturday, according to a news release from Bernheim.
The three zones include the Nature Playground, which features "constructed areas" geared toward younger kids and meeting their developmental needs. TreeCess, which allows more "adventurous play," will have a park-like setting. Lastly, Adventure Forest, a 5-acre forest for kids to "have free range to unstructured exploration play in the woods."
Zone One, the Nature Playground, will open first Saturday. Officials said TreeCess and Adventure Forest will be finished later. All three are located near the Education Zone and Visitor Center at Bernheim.
"Playcosystem is designed in harmony with nature to provide children with open-ended, physically challenging, and unstructured play opportunities that support healthy development," forest officials said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.