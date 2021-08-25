LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brewery is opening in the Highlands this week.
Hi-Wire Brewing is building a taproom on the ground floor of the Baxter Apartments complex on Baxter Avenue.
Some of the beer will be made in-house, but most will come from Asheville, North Carolina, where the company is based.
The Highlands location will have 20 taps of Hi-Wire beer.
"We make everything from light lagers to a range of IPAs, to big stouts, all the way to barrel-aged sour beer, which is kind of like bourbon or wine," co-owner Chris Frosaker said. "It takes a really long time to make it in barrels."
The taproom will also have a cider and wine menu. There will be games for customers to play as well, like pingpong, foosball and something called "soccer pool," which is like playing billiards with your feet.
Hi-Wire's grand opening will be Thursday starting at 3 p.m.
