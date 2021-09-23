LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville woman is taking food delivery to a new level where there are no limits.
TaMeka Bland was born and raised in Louisville's west end, and is now the CEO and founder of LimitLess Delivery Services. She's partnering with local companies to deliver food from restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses.
Nichelle Thurston, owner of Seafood Lady, is on board. She recently opened a second location in NuLu, where she serves up her signature food and drinks, including a smoking watermelon cocktail. She says business is going great, and much better than expected, especially since she opened it during the pandemic. Now she's excited to be part the "LimitLess" app.
"They're bringing fresh fruits and fresh vegetables, just bringing food to a place that's a food desert in Louisville, Kentucky," Thurston said. "It's very important for me to be part of the LimitLess app because of what they're doing."
Bland says LimitLess "is so much more than the app. It's us servicing the community. It's us looking out for our community. During the pandemic, my husband and I realized there was a great need in the community for delivery services."
The LimitLess app offers features that other other delivery services don't have. This one, expected to launch in November, is community focused, helping underserved areas by providing delivery services at a more affordable cost.
"We're doing floral," Bland said. "I said alcohol and wine, but that's later down the line."
Bland cites Census Bureau statistics that show about two percent of businesses in Metro Louisville are Black-owned, while Black residents make up 24 percent of the population. The LimitLess app makes sure minority businesses are represented.
The Seafood Lady likes the idea.
"They're a new company," Thurston said. "They're trailblazing. They're Black-owned and they're doing something that we don't see in our own community."
Bland says other services have had problems getting food into certain neighborhoods. "Some drivers wouldn't go west of 9th to a certain point. If they did, it would cut off at 5 p.m. So, it wouldn't give business owners and customers a chance to obtain places like the Seafood Lady and other restaurants in the area."
For Bland, there is no limit to what she can provide including business concierge services.
"We'll offer errand running, if they need us to pick up large quantities of groceries, so they can run their restaurants," Bland said. "If there is a daycare that needs services, we'll be able to provide anything."
It's easy, Bland says: just place an order and a delivery driver will pick it up and get it right to you.
"My hopes for my business being on this app, is to help us bring in more orders that we can also push out to the food desert of west Louisville and feed people," Thurston said.
You can download LimitLess from the app store for Android and Apple users.
Merchants interested in joining the LimitLess app can call 502.333.0034 or send an email to: info@loukylimitless.com.
