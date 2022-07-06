LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put on your eating pants and buckle up, because new, deliciously wacky food and drink options have been added to this year's Indiana State Fair menu.

The original cowpie, deep fried cheese on a stick or deep fried brownies seem to be the safer options. But those wanting to be more adventurous can try the Flamin' Hot Cheetos walking taco, pretzel nacho bites or pickle pizza.

IMAGES: New food, drink options added to Indiana State Fair menu

Other new items include bison lettuce wraps, peach shake-ups, iced mocha coffee floats, Boba fun cups, nitro fuel — iced tea mixed with a blue raspberry lemon twister — vegan nachos, Mexican street corn in a cup, crispy chicken sandwiches, pit-tatoes, mint cookie milkshakes, quick quesadillas and the mac diggity corndog.

Canned lemon shake-up cocktails and caramel corn ale are some of the alcoholic beverages on tap, along with the new State Fair Mary — a 24 ounce Bloody Mary topped with three skewers of fair food, including waffle fries, deep fried cheese curds, deep fried mac and cheese, mini corndogs bacon, fried pickles and a barbecue pulled pork slider.

The state fair charcuterie board is also new this year, which includes all of the classic fair staples: mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn topped with candy.

The Indiana State Fair kicks off July 29 and runs through Aug. 21 at the Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Organizers said there will be more than 140 different food stands.

For more information, tickets and to look at all of the food options available, click here.

