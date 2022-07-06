LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Put on your eating pants and buckle up, because new, deliciously wacky food and drink options have been added to this year's Indiana State Fair menu.
The original cowpie, deep fried cheese on a stick or deep fried brownies seem to be the safer options. But those wanting to be more adventurous can try the Flamin' Hot Cheetos walking taco, pretzel nacho bites or pickle pizza.
Loaded Pit-Tatoes. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Indiana State Fair Mary: A 24-ounce Bloody Mary topped with three skewers of traditional fair foods — waffle fries, deep fried cheese curds, deep fried mac and cheese, mini corn dogs, bacon, fried pickles and a barbecue pulled pork slider. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Indiana State Fair Charcuterie Board features mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn topped with colored candies. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Mexican Street Corn. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Lemon Shake Up canned cocktails. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Vegan Nachos. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Pretzel Nacho Bites. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Deep fried brownies. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Sun King Brewery Caramel Corn ale. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Walking Taco. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Mint Cookie Milkshake is served with crumbled Girl Scot Thin Mint cookies. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Indiana State Fair Mac Diggity Corn Dog (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
The Indiana State Fair's new pickle pizza is made up of a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickle chips. (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Bison Lettuce Wraps (Image courtesy of the Indiana State Fair)
Other new items include bison lettuce wraps, peach shake-ups, iced mocha coffee floats, Boba fun cups, nitro fuel — iced tea mixed with a blue raspberry lemon twister — vegan nachos, Mexican street corn in a cup, crispy chicken sandwiches, pit-tatoes, mint cookie milkshakes, quick quesadillas and the mac diggity corndog.
Canned lemon shake-up cocktails and caramel corn ale are some of the alcoholic beverages on tap, along with the new State Fair Mary — a 24 ounce Bloody Mary topped with three skewers of fair food, including waffle fries, deep fried cheese curds, deep fried mac and cheese, mini corndogs bacon, fried pickles and a barbecue pulled pork slider.
The state fair charcuterie board is also new this year, which includes all of the classic fair staples: mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn topped with candy.
The Indiana State Fair kicks off July 29 and runs through Aug. 21 at the Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Organizers said there will be more than 140 different food stands.
For more information, tickets and to look at all of the food options available, click here.