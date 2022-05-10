LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New funds are now available for renters and landlords in Jefferson County.
In April, Louisville used all of its COVID-19 federal rent assistance funding, but still had people in need.
Team Kentucky's Health at Home Eviction Relief Fund announced last week that they were now offering assistance to Jefferson County residents. The program will pay up to 12 months of past due rent and three to six months of future rent.
“By adding Jefferson County to our program, we are helping to ensure those in need, whether they have had a loss of income due to a family member’s death or have continued medical hardships, have access to rental assistance," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Develop Louisville said many people behind on rent worked in service or hospitality jobs, which were hard hit by the pandemic.
"I'm over the moon with joy that the residents of Jefferson County are getting the much needed assistance," Develop Louisville Director Marilyn Harris said. "We've still got about 800 evictions a week being filed, new cases being filed, so we've got lots of tenants who are still in desperate need for rental assistance."
To check your eligibility requirements or to apply click here.
The Kentucky Housing Corporation recommends that tenants in Jefferson County with a scheduled eviction court case contact the Legal Aid Society at 502-584-1254.
