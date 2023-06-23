LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible playground is now open in Old Louisville's Central Park.
It's one of only a handful of inclusive playgrounds in the city.
Isla Pedolsky lives around the corner of the park and said she can't wait to bring her friends.
"I like the slide where the poles twist," Pedolsky said.
Her new favorite playground has swings and slides like a typical park but it also has special features to make it more welcoming to everyone.
"What we want to see at the new Central Park playground is inclusive play, including everyone regardless of mobility issues," Jesse Hendrix-Inman, a spokesperson for Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said.
The park is filled with interactive games for kids to play with.
"I like the question one, it has the stars because you open them and learn to read a little more," Pedolsky said. "I'm working on my reading."
Most playgrounds have mulch on the ground which isn't very accessible for people in wheelchairs. This park has a flatter, rubber surface.
"I like it because it's kind of bouncy," Pedolsky said.
Even though the park is meant to accommodate kids with disabilities, there's something for everyone.
Next to the park will be a splash pad and is expected to be completed in the fall. Later down the line, a green space next to the park is expected to become a nature play space.
A list of other inclusive playgrounds in Louisville can be found online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.