LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law two bills that give Kentucky State Police troopers historic pay raises.
Each trooper is set to get a $15,000 annual raise. Starting pay is also going up from $40,000 a year to $55,000.
Beshear said the raises come as KSP faces an unprecedented low number of troopers.
"On July 1, 2022, KSP will be going from the 74th lowest paid police agency in Kentucky to one of the top five law enforcement agencies in Kentucky," said Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., KSP commissioner.
KSP will also get money to buy body cameras.
A WDRB investigation revealed KSP was lagging far behind most other states.
