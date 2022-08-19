LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911.
Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
Louisville Metro has about 150 EMTs currently employed but needs 200 to be fully-staffed.
"This is a sacred profession," said Col. Jesse Yarbrough, with Louisville Metro EMS. "Your patients are putting the only thing that they have, that they can't get back in your hands, their health, their lives."
Graduates spent more than 600 hours in the classroom and more than 70 hours in the field learning how to treat patients.
"Think about the last time that you or someone you are close with was seriously sick or injured and the sense of relief you felt when help arrived," Yarbrough said. "Providing that relief, making that knock on the door is now gonna be your job."
Those interested in becoming an EMT don't need any previous experience but must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license and no felony convictions.
Once training is complete, recruits will be promoted to full-time positions with Louisville Metro EMS.
