LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kruger Packaging is bringing its $114 million manufacturing business to TJ Patterson Industrial Park in Elizabethtown.
The walls are now completely installed and crews are on track for a summer 2022 opening, which will bring at least 150 jobs to Kentucky.
The company said it's seen a lot of interest in the jobs available, with about 200 candidates attending its first job fair last month. Average pay would be $32 an hour, the company said in May.
Leaders said Elizabethtown's proximity to the UPS Worldport in Louisville and close access to Interstate 65 helped land the deal.
