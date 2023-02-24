LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jessamine County resident tested positive for the measles this week, and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said they attended the revival at Asbury University.
In a news release Friday night, Stack said the person was present for services at Asbury on Feb. 18 and was unvaccinated.
"Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles," Stack said in a news release. "Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective."
This is the third confirmed case of the measles in Kentucky in the last three months, KDPH said. The first occurred in December in Christian County, and the second was reported in January in Powell County.
"If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing," Stack said in a news release. "Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed."
KDPH said recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows measles vaccine coverage in Kentucky is among the lowest in the nation.
