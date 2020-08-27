LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fayette Mall in Lexington, Kentucky, is implementing a new "Youth Escort Policy" in the wake of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday inside the mall.
Starting Friday, anyone under the age of 18 at Fayette Mall must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Those without a parent or guardian will be asked to leave the premises.
"Individuals in violation of the Fayette Mall YEP program or in violation of any posted mall rules that refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing," the policy says.
The Youth Escort Policy can be implemented at management's discretion at any other day and time when it is deemed appropriate, mall officials said.
To read the full policy, click here.
Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr., 17, died Sunday night after being shot in the mall. Two others, a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were shot during the incident. As of Monday, their conditions were unknown.
Xavier Hardin, 19, was arrested and charged with murder Monday night. Two other teens were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident.
Investigators said Sunday they believed Bottoms and the suspects knew each other. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a verbal altercation. Hardin fired the shots that killed Bottoms and fled the scene, police said.
Related Stories:
- Lexington Police say 1 dead, at least 2 injured in shooting at Fayette Mall
- Man charged with murder in connection with shooting at Fayette Mall; 2 teens also in custody
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.