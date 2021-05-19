LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids under 16 will no longer be allowed at Kentucky Kingdom without an adult.
The park released a statement saying it is implementing a new chaperone policy to ensure what it calls a "safe and wholesome experience."
The policy says "all guests age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone." Under this new policy, a chaperone is defined as a parent, guardian, or other supervising adult age 21 and up. The chaperone must show a valid photo ID at the gate with a date of birth. The policy takes effect on May 22, 2021.
The new policy comes after police were called to Kentucky Kingdom twice last weekend for fights in the parking lot.
Kentucky Kingdom says each adult chaperone can accompany up to six guests aged 15 and under. The chaperone must stay at the park the whole time, but doesn't have to physically stay with the children the entire visit. Park management and security will enforce the policy throughout the park.
"Kentucky Kingdom proudly welcomes all guests," Craig Ross, Kentucky Kingdom’s General Manager in the release. "As we work to thoughtfully implement this new policy we plan to work together with parents and other adults responsible for children to ensure that our park continues to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable experience for all."
Park events with schools, churches, companies, summer camps and other scheduled group visits will be exempt from the policy, since those groups already have chaperone policies and practices in place.
