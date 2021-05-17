LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police were called to Kentucky Kingdom twice over the weekend for fights in the parking lot.
The amusement park said a large group of unaccompanied minors were ushered out of the park around 5 p.m. Saturday for violating the guest code of conduct.
And then around 6 p.m., officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to fights breaking out in the parking lot. Two girls were cited and then released to their parents.
At about 7:30 p.m., LMPD said another group was fighting in the parking lot but mostly dispersed before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported.
This story may be updated.
