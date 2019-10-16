LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's race for governor is now in a dead heat.
A poll from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy shows Republican Matt Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear each getting 46 percent of the support.
Seven percent are still undecided.
At the beginning of the year, Beshear held a 48 to 40 lead over Bevin.
The poll also shows Bevin leading with men and people in rural regions, while Beshear is stronger with women and urban residents.
