LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced the creation of a brand new cookie.
The Raspberry Rally is described as a "thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating."
The new cookie will be the first Girl Scout item to be offered online only, an initiative aimed at "enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills."
Cookie season for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off Dec. 10. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.