LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new baby box in southern Indiana.
The 94th Safe Haven Baby Box in the state will be installed in Georgetown.
The box will be opening at the newly renovated Georgetown Township Fire Department Station 1 on State Road 64.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender their infant.
A blessing for the new box will be held Thursday, Dec. 15. It will be the 130th baby box installed in the nation.
