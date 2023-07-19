LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study shows the phrase "Gettin' Lucky in Kentucky" might have some truth behind it.
The website "Bet Kentucky" looked at the Powerball Media Center to find out the luckiest states when it comes to hitting the lottery, based off of the amount of winners in each state.
The Hoosier state came in at No. 1, with 39 winners. Indiana was one of the first states to join in on the lottery in 1990.
Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania round out the top five of the list.
Kentucky was just one win shy of making that top five. The bluegrass state ranked sixth, with 18 winners.
The most recent winner hailing from Kentucky was Muncie Media, who took home $6.6 million in 2010 after splitting the prize with a winner in Illinois.
Rob Anderson became the biggest Powerball winner in Kentucky history in 2009, scoring a $126 million pay day with a ticket he bought on Christmas Eve.
Other notable Kentucky winners include Inville Lee Huff, who in 2007 unsuccessfully tried to keep his $33.6 million jackpot a secret. But his name was ultimately leaked by local papers.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $1 billion. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $720 million after no one won Tuesday night's drawing.
