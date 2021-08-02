LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new business is opening in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
The Sugar Room opened last week right off Shelby Street. The tiny shop dishes out soft serve ice cream with a fun twist, big flavors and tons of toppings.
It's open Wednesday through Sunday.
The owners, who originally started the Hot Buns food truck, are also creating a new restaurant on the front of the building called Square Cut Pizza.
That space is still undergoing renovations.
