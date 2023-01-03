LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana.
Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes.
Critics argued a previous version of the law was constantly broken and hard to enforce due to its specific distances — 200 feet before a turn or lane change or 300 feet if traveling more than 50 miles per hour.
House Enrolled Act 1167 gets rid of the distances, and instead requiring a signal at a "reasonable" time before making a turn or lane change.
But some fear this new, vague version of the law will lead to more drivers not using a turn signal.
The law was passed in a 69-2 vote by the House and a 44-0 vote in the Senate. It was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2022.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.