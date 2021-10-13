LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of New Washington, Indiana, plans to line the streets en masse to welcome home a young U.S. Marine returning from Afghanistan.
Lance Corporal Zachary Ferree is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to social media posts by local media, he will be escorted home by representatives of The New Washington Fire Department, the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Town of New Washington.
Members of the general public are invited to line Highway 62 with signs and well wishes.
This story will be updated.
