LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested for a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood on May 3.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. That's near Jacob Elementary School.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jo'Gori Harris Jr. He died at the hospital after the shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis says, police in Newport, Kentucky arrested 52-year-old Jocori Harris in connection to the homicide.
Harris has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. He's currently being held in the Campbell County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.
