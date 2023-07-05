LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend.
An overnight lane closure began Wednesday, July 5 on Interstate 64 West, the left lane on the lower deck of the bridge. It will reopen Thursday, July 6 at 6 a.m.
The lane will close nightly at 10 p.m. through this Sunday, July 9. The lane will reopen Thursday and Friday at 6 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Lane closures will be in place this week as follows: • I-64 W: Left lane (lower deck) closed nightly 7/5-7/9• I-264 W ramp to I-64 W: Closed nightly 7/5-7/9• I-64 E: Left lane closed 6p 7/6 until 1p 7/7Read more: https://t.co/Z0tA1Grhpb@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/37Vy47sA5X— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) July 5, 2023
The Interstate 264 West ramp to I-64 West will also close nightly through Sunday at the same times as the lane closure.
The left lane of I-64 East will close at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
The ongoing construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.