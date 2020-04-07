LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a man found unconscious outside a bar in the Highlands.
It happened back in January when police said Christopher McKinney was found unresponsive outside of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.
He later died at the hospital of blunt force injuries.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said McKinney and a Nowhere Bar employee got into a fight after McKinney got kicked out for unruly behavior.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's office said, under the circumstances, criminal charges are not appropriate.
