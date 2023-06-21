LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury decided against an indictment in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man last month at Shively Animal Clinic and Hospital on Dixie Highway.
The grand jury was considering reckless homicide and second-degree manslaughter charges stemming from the Mother's Day shooting. Trent "TJ" Taylor Jr. was shot during some kind of argument at the clinic and died shortly thereafter at University of Louisville Hospital.
Shively Police said the clinic was "extremely busy" that night when the shooting took place. There were more than 20 witnesses to interview. On May 18, the Shively Police Department said its investigation was completed and all documents and evidence had been given to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
According to a news release, the evidence in the case demonstrated that Taylor was shot and killed after he was the initial aggressor. Video and witness statements supported the person used deadly force in self-defense against Taylor. Video angles and witness statements show Taylor hitting the person and had his arm across their throat, according to a statement by the Commonwealth's Attorney.
WDRB News will not be naming the person involved in the shooting because no charges were filed.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Shively Animal Clinic shooting death is a 'clear case of murder,' father says
- Shively Police complete animal clinic shooting investigation, charges now up to prosecutors
- Family of 21-year-old fatally shot at Shively Animal Clinic calls for 'justice' after 'senseless act'
- Shively police say shooting at animal clinic may have been self-defense, warn about false social media post
- Man killed in shooting at Shively animal clinic, police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.