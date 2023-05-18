LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department has completed its investigation into a deadly shooting at an animal clinic.
The case is now in the hands of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Police said Trent "TJ" Taylor was shot during some kind of argument at the Shively Animal Clinic Sunday night. He died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Police said more than 20 people witnessed the shooting. Investigators have interviewed man of them over the last several days.
Taylor's family claims he was protecting coworkers from an aggressive client at the clinic. Investigators said it's possible the shooting could have been in self-defense.
No one has been arrested in the case. Prosecutors will now decide if anyone will be charged.
