LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trent Taylor said his son, TJ, wasn't supposed to work on May 14 at the Shively Animal Clinic. But he loved his job so much, he went in whenever he could.
"He loved what he did," Taylor said. "He loved working with animals. Working there just did so much more for him, more than people would ever realize. It was more than just a job for him."
No one expected that night — Mother's Day night — to be TJ's last.
Trent "TJ" Taylor Jr. was shot during some kind of argument at the clinic and died shortly thereafter at University of Louisville Hospital.
"He just had a strong drive," Taylor said Wednesday during an interview with WDRB News. "He was a very, very hard worker."
Shively Police said the clinic was "extremely busy" that night when the shooting took place. There were more than 20 witnesses to interview.
Taylor claims his son was protecting coworkers from an aggressive client at the clinic. According to Shively Police, it's possible the shooting could have been in self-defense.
A news release from police May 15 said:
"As of this time, all parties involved have been accounted for. There are no outstanding suspects, nor is there a danger to the community. There were no other injuries to anyone aside from those who were involved in the altercation.
Though this investigation is in the very early stages, the factors surrounding this event indicate the potential for a self-defense claim. Due to this, there will be no arrests at this time. This is not to be construed as a final decision. Once the investigation is complete, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will be consulted regarding any potential prosecution."
On May 18, the Shively Police Department said its investigation was completed and all documents and evidence have now been give to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
"To me, it's pretty point blank, clear case of murder," Taylor said Wednesday. "The best way she felt to handle the situation was to get two of her friends and grab her gun and come up and settle a vet dispute with a loaded weapon."
Taylor said he wants more answers about the person who pulled the trigger.
"Not only was my wife there, my 16-year old-son was there," Taylor said. "They're the ones that held him while he was laying there dying."
The case is now being reviewed by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. On Wednesday, the office said it can't yet give a timeline on when that review will be completed or say if any charges will be filed in the case.
"My peace rests in the Commonwealth's hand with their decision," Taylor said.
Taylor said his son was a gentleman, his best friend, and would've soon been a father himself.
"I raised him up right," he said. "And you think that going to work every day and doing the right thing is always going to be enough at the end of the day, but, obviously, it's not. This could've happened to anybody."
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Taylor family with funeral expenses and other costs. Nearly $45,000 has been donated.
Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call 502-930-2SPD.
