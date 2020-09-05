LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, several hundred people, including Louisville activists and members of national social justice group Until Freedom, marched to Churchill Downs on Derby day to protest fatal shootings of Black people by police.
The theme of the march was, "No justice, no Derby." Follow a livestream from WDRB News' Chad Mills, who was with the group outside the racetrack, below:
Demonstrators met up at South Central Park, just blocks from Churchill Downs, and heard from a series of speakers before the march began.
"Today we have decided you will have no peace, Louisville, until we have our justice," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
Marchers along Longfield Avenue, the street along the Churchill Downs backside. pic.twitter.com/Vlg4SiNd6g— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 5, 2020
Other speakers included the Rev. Timothy Findley Jr., senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway, and Dr. F. Bruce Williams of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
"We're going to go let them know that people are more important than horses," Williams said. "To let them know that the misery of the masses is more important than the money they want to make."
Dr. F. Bruce Williams of Bates Memorial Baptist Church addresses the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dLfH7ajQmG— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 5, 2020
One man at the protest, Israel McCullough, told a reporter he didn’t think the Derby should be run this year.
"We’re out here for just one sole purpose," he said. "We’re out here for justice."
A woman who addressed the crowd at the beginning of the gathering expressed a similar sentiment, saying, "We don't want mint juleps; we want justice."
Until Freedom relocated to Louisville in early August to protest the handling of the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Taylor, who was shot and killed during a Louisville Metro Police raid on her apartment in March.
The group, which also organized a sit-in at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said in a recent a post on the organization's Instagram page that it’s team is moving to Louisville "for the foreseeable future."
"We will organize day in and day out until those responsible for #BreonnaTaylor's murder are held accountable and that the systems and those in power understand that we will fight for Black women with all that we have because they are worthy," the post says.
This story will be updated.
