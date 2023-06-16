LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is pleading with the community to help animals in need as it faces the possibility of having to start euthanizing dogs.
Thursday, LMAS said it would be waiving redemption fees for the next three months for owned pets to ensure there aren't financial constraints on reuniting pets with their families.
But Friday, the shelter issued a desperate plea for help as "euthanasia for space" looms with each stray it takes in.
"Our reality is there is no life raft coming for these animals," LMAS said.
In a Facebook post, LMAS said stray intake is at an all-time high while adoptions are down as rescue organizations are also full.
"The only hope some of these dogs have is you reading this plea," the post reads. "We continue to fight despite our exhaustion to put good out into the world and beg more people to care about the displaced animals in our shelter."
LMAS said adopters are needed urgently, and encourages anyone who can give a shelter dog a chance to pay them a visit.
The shelter is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3528 Newburg Road in Louisville.
For more information about adopting or fostering an animal, click here.
To look at adoptable pets, click here.
