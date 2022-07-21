LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a fire that spread between two homes in west Louisville on Thursday.
According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2900 block of Slevin Street around 5:30 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
Crews were on scene within two minutes as heavy fire was coming from one home and spread to another to the west of it. Both also had heavy smoke.
Cooper said the people who called 911 were able to help those get out of the burning homes. Everybody was out of the houses once crews were on scene.
Once firefighters hooked into a hydrant to get a water supply, there was a water main collapse.
They had to then move one of the fire trucks because the road started to buckle underneath from the break, Cooper said.
But the 35 firefighters on scene were able to contain the heavy volume of fire. According to Cooper, the occupants of the two homes are now displaced and the Red Cross are assisting them.
Arson was called but it's currently unknown what caused the fire.
