LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular Hometown Rising country musical festival will not return to Louisville in 2022.
The news comes not long after two other popular festivals — Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond — released plans for concerts this summer.
Thousands of people attended the first Hometown Rising at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in September 2019. That year it was the first of three festivals that included Hometown Rising and Bourbon and Beyond that became known as a music Tri-Festa.
All three festivals were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021, the Louder Than Life festival was held, but Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond were canceled.
Bourbon & Beyond will be held over four days, Sept. 15-18, 2022, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center. Louisville's Louder Than Life music festival will also be held over four days the weekend after Bourbon & Beyond, Sept. 22-25, at the same location.
