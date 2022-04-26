LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supplies Overseas (SOS), a Louisville nonprofit aimed at collecting and delivering medical supplies to underserved areas, is now partnered with the city's new safe outdoor space for the homeless population.
Residents of The Hope Village will receive 130 pounds of first aid supplies and wound dressing worth more than $2,000, the groups announced Tuesday. The items include band-aids, dressing, gauze, tape, thermometers, antibiotic ointment, burn cream, pulse oximeters and more.
The Hope Buss, a local nonprofit focused on working with people to meet the needs of the homeless population, was on hand Tuesday at SOS Headquarters near the Clifton neighborhood, to pick up the supplies. In January, the city of Louisville announced the The Hope Buss was chosen to oversee the Hope Village.
"We know that many of them are traveling and walking around a lot, so we get blisters on feet, we get accidents where they may have cut their arm, any of those kind of things," said Angela Todd, director of operations at the Hope Buss. "With these supplies, we are able to offer them some first aid immediately."
The Hope Village officially opened Monday after months of preparations at a site off East College Street. The village can house about 50 residents, who will live in tents. Men, women and their pets can stay at the Hope Village.
The space includes outdoor tents, showers, toilets, electricity, and access to services such as housing navigation, substance abuse counseling, mental health resources and more.
"Every single person has a story and every single person deserves a level of care beyond what they are on a piece of paper," Sara Turney, a care manager at the village, said Monday.
