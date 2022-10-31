LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The farm is coming to the city this week as Louisville hosts the North American International Livestock Expo.
The show starts Thursday at the Kentucky Exposition Center and goes until Nov. 17.
Exhibitors from 48 states and Canada will compete in hopes of winning a portion of premiums totaling about half a million dollars this year.
Officials said this is the biggest purebred livestock expo in the world. It features cattle, goats, horses, llamas, alpacas, hogs and sheep.
There's also the North American Country Store, which has more than 90 booths offering clothing, belt buckles, sweets, cowboy hats, arts and crafts, books, musical instruments, handcrafted furniture and jewelry.
Admission is $8 for adults and free for children five years old and younger. Parking costs $10 daily.
For more information and to see the schedule of events, click here.
