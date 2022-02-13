LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular doughnut and coffee shop is expanding in Louisville.
North Lime Coffee and Donuts opened in Old Louisville, its first location in the city, in 2018. The shop known for its specialty doughnuts and coffee was founded in Lexington in 2012.
Joe Ross, owner of North Lime Coffee and Donuts, confirmed to WDRB that a new location in Louisville is planned at Westport Village in east Louisville. It's expected to open this spring.
"We're excited to be in a place with so many other local businesses surrounding us," Ross said. "We love partnering with other creative people to make some fun and unique coffee drinks and innovative donuts."
North Lime Coffee and Donuts is located on South 7th Street in front of the Edison Center.
