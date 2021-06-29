LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting a toddler.
Gage Campos, age 26, of North Vernon, Indiana, was arrested in September after investigators say they found evidence on his Google account and cell phone.
Investigators say Campos knew the victim.
They also found that Campos had been collecting child sexual abuse material for at least four years.
Google reported Campos last year and the FBI and Indiana State Police started investigating.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.