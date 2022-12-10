LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive were closed for more than an hour due to a three-vehicle crash.
TRIMARC reported the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on the roadway.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the vehicle that was hit then crashed into another car. Two people from the second vehicle were taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Smiley said two lanes of I-65 northbound were reopened to traffic around 4:40 p.m., and the third lane is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.
