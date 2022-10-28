LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital is now the first pediatric hospital in the country to get national certification for its inpatient diabetes care.
Doctors at the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute received the certification from the DNV Healthcare for its glycemic management program. The program helps patients with diabetes maintain proper blood sugar levels to avoid complications and support families after leaving the hospital.
"Achieving this certification shows our commitment to the health and safety of our patients so they can return to living their best lives possible," Dr. Kupper A. Wintergerst said in a news release.
Norton Healthcare and Norton Children's provide care for more than 69,000 patients with diabetes in Kentucky and Indiana.
Nearly half a million children and adults in Kentucky have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Kentucky has the eighth highest rate of diabetes in the nation.
