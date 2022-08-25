LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses.
On Thursday, the company held a hiring event at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center in east Louisville.
Both new graduates and experienced nurses met with staff to learn about open positions and ask questions.
This hiring event also included same-day offers. Through the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program, some participants may be eligible for up to $40,000 toward health care degrees.
"It's a really rewarding career," Kim Blanding, with Norton Healthcare, said. "It's a way to give back to your community and know the work that you do truly makes a difference every day in someone's life."
There will be another hiring event next month
