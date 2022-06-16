LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children 6 months and older are one step closer to being cleared for the COVID-19 vaccine after an FDA panel said vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer meet criteria for safety and effectiveness in that age group.
Full approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could come this weekend or early next week, and if that happens Norton Healthcare plans to start booking appointments for kids six months and older by the end of next week.
On Wednesday a panel of advisors for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months and older. The vaccines are currently only available for kids as young as 5.
Once the green light is given for younger children to get the shot, Dr. Kristina Bryant, a children's infectious disease specialist, said it's important to let parents know that the shots are available and necessary.
"Remember when we said 'maybe kids don't get COVID?' And if they do get COVID they don't spread it to anybody?' Hmm, well we know that's not true, right?" Bryant said. "I think the most important reason to vaccinate children is for their own benefit to protect them from serious illness and the need for hospitalization and the need for complications from the virus."
If the vaccine for the youngest age group gets the final CDC approval, Norton plans to use its Norton Community Medical Associates in the Audubon neighborhood for kids 4 and under. They think this will provide a better doctor's office setting as opposed to a typical vaccine clinic.
Norton's pediatrician offices will also have doses available.
There are still some procedures that must be followed before the vaccine receives final approval from the CDC.
