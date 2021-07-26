LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare was recognized as one of the country's best locations for treating atrial fibrillation.
A-fib is a serious heart rhythm irregularity that increases the risk of stroke and heart failure.
According to a news release, heart specialists at Norton Heart & Vascular Institute were the first in the area to perform a Hybrid A-fib ablation in 2017. Since the first procedure, Norton has completed more than 100 in the past four years.
The procedures performed by Norton involved two separate minimally invasive procedures.
Dr. Steven Peterson, a cardiothoracic surgeon, says the goal of the procedure is to reduce to the burden of A-fib and its impact on quality of life.
"The hybrid procedure using this inside/outside approach has been shown to be more effective threating patients with more persistent A-fib than a catheter ablation procedure alone," Peterson said in a news release.
