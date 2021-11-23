LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quality health care services are moving to west Louisville.
Norton Healthcare's Institute for Health Equity moved into a permanent location at the Village at West Jefferson. It's at the corner of 12th and Jefferson streets in the Russell neighborhood.
According to a news release, the 3,751-square-foot space was built to accommodate staff members, community meeting space, consultation rooms for social work and mental health consultations, along with a telehealth room where patients can have one-on-one appointments with medical providers.
Norton says the institute works to increase access and eliminate inequality in health care.
“The purpose of the Institute for Health Equity is to identify and remove obstacles that prevent people from receiving the health care they deserve, as well as to eliminate disparities in care. This includes increasing access to care and partnering with local organizations,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare.
It's also working with local organizations to provide other resources like housing and healthy food options.
"We'll have mental health services here, social work, there'll be a landing site for prevention and wellness, as well as faith and health ministries and we're going to be a Swiss army knife," Dr. Kelly McCants, executive director of Norton Healthcare Institute for Health Equity, said. "And so I know it looks like we should have everything figured out today but this is the start of the journey, not the end."
The institute was established in June of 2020.
