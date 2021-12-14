LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A specialty care center for patients experiencing pregnancy-related health conditions opened in Elizabethtown.
Norton Children's Maternal-Fetal Medicine opened at 1301 Ring Road, near the Elizabethtown Bypass.
"With our ability to provide diagnoses of issues that can affect a pregnancy and an unborn baby, we can make a significant difference for both the mother and child," Dr. W. Vance Cuthrell with Norton Children's Maternal-Fetal Medicine said in a news release. "Should it be necessary, we can also work closely with a patient's obstetrician to monitor the pregnancy and have critical information that allows for the best decision about care."
According to a news release, specialists provide care for high-risk pregnancies, multiple gestations and genetic issues, among other health issues.
The office can be reached at (270) 796-4169.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.