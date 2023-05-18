LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest business to join Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville is now open.
Kentucky-themed social bar Number 15 held its grand opening Thursday evening.
Located at 121 Main Street, the social hall has five floors and Kentucky-inspired food and drinks for visitors to explore. It features drinks from Falls City Beer, Knob Creek, Old Forester and Kastle and Key.
Tourists and all of Kentuckiana will be able to enjoy live music, a balcony bar overlooking Main Street, and a sports bar off Washington Street.
About 35 to 40 local employees were hired to staff the bar.
"Everything came together quite well. You know, taking this old, 1880s, pre-prohibition distillery and really breathing life into it again was a challenge, but it was a rewarding one," Spencer Fronk, CEO of Numbers Holding, the parent company of Number 15, said. "And what better building to celebrate Kentucky as the 15th state than this spot right here, the last property on Whiskey Row to really get the breath of life that it needs."
It will not cost to enter, but eventually, they may host ticketed events. Number 15 will have a wristband payment system for all drinks.
“It’s truly something you've never seen. It's very, very unique, not just to Louisville, but the entire State of Kentucky. When you walk in here, you really experience things that you've never seen before. Free live music every day, wristband payment systems, award winning cuisine, all access through a really social nomadic sort of environment, where you can more clearly go up and down, sit aside, stay inside and get up from the stage or go downstairs to sports bar. I promise you, no one visit will be like the other one," Fronk said.
Number 15 will be open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
