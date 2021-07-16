LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Carmel Police officer and former U.S. Marine saved a man from a burning car in Carmel, Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon, reported by FOX59.
Ana-Consuelo Vazquez, a Carmel Police officer, and Julian Hodges, a sergeant who served more than seven years as a U.S. Marine, worked together to remove an unconscious man from a smoking car near East 116th Street and Keystone Parkway.
As Vazquez was driving home, she saw a car crashed into a brick wall.
"I immediately just got out of my car, ran up the vehicle to see what was going on," Vazquez said to FOX59. "I saw smoke immediately coming from the vehicle, so I knew I had to act quickly."
Soon thereafter, Hodges saw smoking coming from the car that had crash. He noticed Vazquez trying to get the door open of the wrecked vehicle.
"I said, 'is there anyone in the car?' Vazquez said. "'There's a guy in there I can't get the door open,'" Hodges said to FOX59.
The two were able to get the car door open through the heavy smoke.
"I said, 'we've got to get him out of here, the car's going to catch on fire and just basically grab what you can,'" Hodges said. "We told the gentleman, we said, 'we're getting you out of here now' and drug him out of the car as quick as we could."
Two nurses also stopped after the accident, giving aid to the man after he was pulled from the car.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the wreck. His condition is unknown.
