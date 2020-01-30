LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Officials have approved a plan to redesign Brown's Station Way in Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville's Redevelopment Commission voted 3-2 in favor of the planned redesign Thursday, according to a news release. The revamp calls for narrowing the cut through between New Albany and Clarksville down from four lanes to two, according to previous reporting. It also calls for dropping the the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph and would also eliminate or change intersections at Emery Crossing, Leuthart Drive and Clark Boulevard. The cost of doing the project in totality would be around $16 million, said Mike Mustain, Town of Clarksville Redevelopment Commissioner.
"I believe this is a win for public safety, property values, and parks that positions Clarksville as a regional destination for outdoor tourism and economic growth," Clarksville Redevelopment Commission President A.D. Stonecipher said in a news release. "As we move forward with these initiatives, we will seek both budgetary prudence and further research in road design to protect the interests of both taxpayers and commuters."
Public meetings were held in October 2019 after a traffic study found the corridor has an exceptionally high crash and fatality rate, and 90% of vehicles are speeding — some moving more than 35 miles over the speed limit. Clarksville officials then commissioned a study on how to make the corridor safer for drivers, which was completed in December.
"Ultimately, Brown Station Way is a town street, not an interstate, and as such should not be a dividing roadway which separates Clarksville," Mustain said in Thursday's news release. "With the many developments in and around Clarksville and those being proposed and considered, I feel it is important to reimagine and rethink Brown Station Way with an eye toward complimenting and supporting those developments safely and effectively."
Engineering firm Clark Dietz will present its preliminary plan designs during a public meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Town of Clarksville Chambers — 2000 Broadway Street. Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting and express their thoughts regarding the project.
To view drafted designs of the improvements to the corridor, visit Clarksville's official website.
Related Stories:
- Changes possible after study finds flaws with Brown's Station Way in Clarksville
- Indiana drivers give feedback on Brown Station Way safety plan
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.