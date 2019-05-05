LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Pleasure Ridge Park early Saturday morning.
Police were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sylvania Road, where they found a man in his late 40s who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man Sunday as James Thomas Roth, Sr., 49.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and there are no suspects or arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
